Will the 13 new cardinals come to Rome during a pandemic?

Pope Francis walks in procession with new cardinals during consistory in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Oct. 5, 2019. (CNS/Vatican Media)

Rome — Pope Francis' Oct. 25 announcement that he would be creating new Catholic cardinals next month came the same day the Italian government mandated a new "semi-lockdown" for the country's population, urging people not to travel outside their communities because of sharply increasing coronavirus infection numbers.

What are the 13 men now set to be inducted into the church's most select body of prelates during a Vatican ceremony Nov. 28 to do? Several of them are in their 70s and 80s, and may well be hesitant to travel during an ongoing global pandemic.

Typically, the new cardinals would join current cardinals in making their way to Rome for the event, known as a consistory. But several canon lawyers stressed to NCR that Francis could instead ask global cardinals to stay home, and conduct the ceremony without them.

"The fact is, they don't need to be here," Nicholas Cafardi, a civil and canon lawyer who has advised bishops and dioceses on canonical issues for decades, said about the new cardinals.

Cafardi noted that the church's Code of Canon Law specifies that cardinals are made "by a decree" of the pope that is "made public in the presence of the college of cardinals."

The canonist suggested that Francis could tell cardinals outside Rome to stay home, and have a smaller ceremony just with those who live in the Eternal City.

"Cardinals are established by decree," said the canonist. "It's not when [Francis] gives them their cardinalatial ring. It's not when he puts the biretta [red hat] on their heads. It's when the decree is published."

"People think the ceremony makes the man," said Cafardi. "It doesn't, at least not when you are a cardinal."

Mercy Sr. Sharon Euart, a former executive coordinator of the Canon Law Society of America, said that while a consistory would normally involve all the world's cardinals, the pandemic may require a change in practice.

"Living in the time of COVID-19 often calls for changes which necessitate departure from custom and even dispensation [from] the law," said Euart, now executive director of the Resource Center for Religious Institutes.

"It remains with Pope Francis to determine how the upcoming consistory will address physical presence during the COVID pandemic," she said.