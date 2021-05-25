Catholic women step into the pulpit in Germany

Interior of the Church of St. Maximilian in Düsseldorf, Germany (Wikimedia Commons/Maxplatz)

Germany — The effort is intended to be highly symbolic.

Ulrike Göken-Huismann, a 59-year-old theologian and president of the Catholic Women's Association of Germany (KFD), preached at Mass last Monday in the Church of St. Maximilian in Düsseldorf in western Germany.

In fact, she has regularly given homilies at Services of the Word since 1988, which is normal practice throughout the country.

But this was different. For the second year in a row, she was one of twelve women in twelve different locations who took part in this May 17 nationwide action called "Preachers' Day".

"Our goal is to make it clear that women can preach and can do it well," says Göken-Huismann, who has two children.

"The Church is missing out on a lot by not allowing us to do it. In fact, it's a missed opportunity! There is a wealth of talent among women that needs to be tapped into," she insists.

'The apostles were not all men'

The Catholic Women's Association of Germany is one of two women's federations in the country. They chose May 17 for their initiative because of Junia, a female saint honored on this day by the Orthodox Church.

St. Paul mentions Junia in the Letter to the Romans.

"Junia was definitely a female apostle who was mistaken for a man for a long time," Göken-Huismann points out.

"Fortunately, thanks to new translations, it has become clear that she was a woman. With our event — 12 Women, 12 Places, 12 Homilies — we want to show that not all apostles were men," the theologian adds.

Through this concerted action, which other women across Germany have spontaneously joined, the organizers hope to achieve progress in the synodal journey that was launched a year and a half ago.

"We expect the synodal path to allow women to officially preach in Eucharistic celebrations [Mass]," argues Göken-Huismann.

She is sure that "Rome cannot oppose it".