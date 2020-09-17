Vatican tells Irish priest Flannery to sign fidelity oaths, or remain suspended

CDF c.JPG The façade of the Vatican's Palace of the Holy Office, where the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith is located, pictured in 2019 (NCR photo/Joshua J. McElwee)

Rome — A popular Irish priest suspended from public ministry in 2012 primarily over his support for women's ordination is now being threatened by the Vatican that his suspension will remain indefinite unless he signs four strict oaths of fidelity to Catholic teachings. Redemptorist Fr. Tony Flannery revealed to NCR Sept. 15 that he had received a letter from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith over the summer. It asks him to affirm the church's official positions on a male-only priesthood, gay relationships, civil unions and gender identity. The document, sent on congregational letterhead and signed by the office's second-in-command, Archbishop Giacomo Morandi, informs the Redemptorist leadership in Rome that Flannery "should not return to public ministry" if the priest does not sign the four attached oaths. Flannery told NCR he believes he cannot sign the materials in good conscience, and expects this may be "the end of the road" for him in terms of public ministry. "To sign that document would be utterly ridiculous for me," said the priest. "That document is so far removed from where I am at now, and it is phrased in such a way that there is no possibility of dialogue of any nature."

Flannery is a popular Irish writer, retreat giver and, formerly, pastor. He was removed from public ministry in February 2012 after the Vatican congregation expressed concern over a number of columns he had written for Reality, a Redemptorist-run magazine in Ireland. The priest's continued suspension appears at odds with Pope Francis' frequent calls for a church that is more open to dialogue and debate. During the four Synods of Bishops Francis has hosted over his seven-year papacy, for example, the pontiff has frequently exhorted the prelates attending those events that no topic should be off the table. The first oath Flannery is asked to sign concerns women's ordination. The text presents a "doctrinal proposition" that "a baptized male alone receives sacred ordination validly." It then asks the priest to sign that he has decided to "submit" to that proposition.

Tony Flannery.jpg Redemptorist Fr. Tony Flannery (Provided photo)

The other three oaths ask Flannery to affirm that "homosexual practices are contrary to the natural law;" that forms of union between partners outside marriage "do not correspond to God's plan for marriage and family;" and that "gender theory is not accepted by Catholic teaching." Flannery said that while he has written and spoken with regard to issues around the first three oaths, the inclusion of the last one confused him. "I don't think I have ever written a line on gender theory," said the priest, joking: "I'd want to study up and know what exactly it was before I'd even begin to." The letter from the Vatican congregation, which is addressed to the head of the Redemptorist order, Fr. Michael Brehl, references a previous February 2020 letter from Brehl. The Congregation says the previous letter proposed "permitting Fr. Tony Flannery to return to public ministry." Brehl did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story. The Vatican congregation, which is led by Cardinal Luis Ladaria, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement Advertisement