Germany's top Catholic bishop sees change coming for blessing same-sex unions

Bishop Georg Bätzing, president of the German bishops' conference, is pictured during an interview in early May 2020. (CNS/Gottfried Bohl, KNA)

Berlin — German Bishops' Conference president Bishop Georg Bätzing said he favors an intense exchange of views concerning the desire of some same-sex couples to receive the Catholic Church's blessing for their partnerships.

"People in homosexual partnerships want the blessing of the church, one that is not concealed," Bätzing, who also leads the Diocese of Limburg, told the German newspaper group RND. "They want the church to hold their life in such value that they are given the blessing of God and not denied it."

"We must face up to this wish," said the prelate. "For this we need an intense confrontation. We can no longer answer these questions with a simple 'yes' or 'no.' This is not possible."