Former campus minister at Franciscan University indicted on rape charges

Campus of Franciscan University of Steubenville in Steubenville, Ohio, is pictured Nov. 5, 2016. (Newscom/John Greim)

A former campus minister at Franciscan University of Steubenville has been charged with rape and sexual battery against an individual with mental illness placed under his care for mental health treatment.

The charges against Third Order Franciscan Fr. David Morrier were filed on April 7 in Jefferson County, Ohio. Morrier, 59, is charged with one count of rape and two counts of sexual battery dating from November 2010 through the spring of 2013.

According to the indictment, the alleged victim's ability "to resist or consent was substantially impaired because of a mental or physical condition."

Morrier served as campus minister at Franciscan until 2014, which would include the time of the alleged sexual assault.

A statement from Franciscan University said "the University has cooperated and will continue to cooperate fully with authorities concerning the conduct of Father David Morrier, TOR, prior to 2014."

"Franciscan University removed him permanently from campus ministry, and he was also prohibited from returning to campus," the statement continued.

The Franciscan Friars of the Third Order Regular did not respond to NCR's request for comment.