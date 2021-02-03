For the record: Michigan nuns at Trump rally aren't really nuns

Members of the Dominican Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, based in Hartland, Michigan, and whose community do not have canonical standing with the Catholic Church, applaud as then President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waterford Township, Michigan. (AP/Alex Brandon)

For many Americans, Donald Trump will be remembered as the "fake news" president for his constant lambasting of the media. And, despite telling more than 30,000 lies during his four years in office, among those who supported him with vigor: fake nuns.

During the final days of the bruising presidential contest — at a time when both Trump and then former Vice President Joe Biden were making a concerted effort to win the Catholic vote — Trump singled out a group of sisters at a rally in Michigan.

Earlier in the month, the president had been diagnosed with COVID-19, and back on the stump, he described being given the drug "Regeneron" to help with his treatment. He then turned to the nuns and said, "The next morning, Sister, I woke up and it was like God touched my shoulder."

Yet it turns out that the much photographed five nuns in full habit, some holding Trump campaign signs, at that rally aren't nuns at all, at least nuns that are in communion with the Roman Catholic Church.

"The Dominican Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary are not, at present, in full communion with the Catholic Church and thus have no canonical standing within the Church," a spokesman for the Diocese of Lansing, Michigan, told NCR via email.

The Leadership Conference of Women Religious and the Council of Major Superiors of Women Religious, the two associations of Catholic women religious in the United States, also confirmed to NCR that the Dominican Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary are not members of either body. They are also not listed in the Official Catholic Directory, the only authorized directory listing official Catholic institutions and organizations.