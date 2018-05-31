Attorney for abuse survivors announces St. Paul-Minneapolis settlement

Editor's note: This story was updated at 1:30 p.m. Central time with details from the press conference and will continue to be updated throughout the day.

A $210 million settlement has been reached in the bankruptcy of the St. Paul-Minneapolis Archdiocese, what attorneys for survivors of clergy sexual abuse are calling the "largest settlement ever reached in a Catholic bankruptcy case." At a press conference May 31, attorney Jeff Anderson announced that an agreement was reached late Wednesday night. With a red sharpie marker, he wrote the total sum on a white easel pad: $210,290,724. The settlement is to be split among 450 abuse survivors.

Anderson had announced a press conference earlier in the day but initially offered few details. He later tweeted that it would address "the parameters of the consensual bankruptcy plan reached between sexual abuse survivors and the Archdiocese of Saint Paul & Minneapolis." Anderson is among the attorneys representing more than 400 claimants in the bankruptcy proceedings, the majority of them alleged survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

The Twin Cities' bankruptcy saga began with the archdiocese's filing for Chapter 11 reorganization in January 2015. Weaved through it have been the resignations of Archbishop John Nienstedt and Auxiliary Bishop Lee Piché, along with numerous archdiocesan officials, as well as the filing and eventual settlement of civil and criminal charges for the archdiocese's handling of sexual abuse allegations against former priest Curtis Wehmeyer. Since late December, the archdiocese and its claimants have been in mediation, after U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Kressel rejected reorganization plans put forward by both the archdiocese and the creditors' committee. The creditors had overwhelmingly voted last May for a reorganization proposal put forth by their committee that would have seen the archdiocese pay $80 million and allow for further litigation against its insurers. The archdiocese's plan would have provided up to $162 million, though the archdiocese's contribution would be limited to $13.8 million, with a $500,000 counseling fund established for sexual abuse survivors. At one point, the claimants sought nearly $1 billion, what it alleged to be nearly half of the archdiocese's total assets.

